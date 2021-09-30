Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,777 as next target – Confluence Detector

Preliminary analysis suggests that September was not a great month for hiring, with some economists’ estimates dipping below 300,000 new jobs.But the jobs numbers due this Friday shouldn’t be all bad news for market participants. After the most recent FOMC, Powell’s comments leaned towards not needing to see a very strong employment report, but a “decent employment report”, instead. Something between 300K and 500K may be “decent” enough for a gradual slowing of the pace of the Fed’s $120 billion-a-month emergency bond buying, according to many analysts, perhaps calming fears of that the Fed foresees undue inflation. There is a risk-off flair to futures pricing this morning as the post-pandemic recovery stalls on supply shortages in everything from semiconductors to coffee. A spreading energy crunch has added to concern elevated inflation will be longer-lasting than policy makers predict. Risks are multiplying at a time investors are bracing for Federal Reserve tapering as early as next month. In the overnight price action, futures which started out the 6 pm Sunday open with a bang, whimpered out before the traditional measured move off the 50% retracement putting the reasoning behind Friday’s squeeze as being a short-covering rally more than a reversal of sentiment. Friday’s price action on the squeeze higher saw a low volume node between 4330 and 4338 and that area is automatically becoming a magnet for prices in the early price action here for Monday.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO