Remedy Entertainment's upcoming release of Alan Wake Remastered looks as though it could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future. Earlier this month, the studio revealed that it would be bringing the new iteration of the classic action-adventure title to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, although Switch was notably left out. Fortunately, for those that only own the Nintendo platform, it looks like a release for the console is still in the cards, even though it might not be arriving at the same time as other versions of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO