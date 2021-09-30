CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: A Velvet Underground Reflection in the Mirror

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDwjn_0cCvZG5B00

Various Artists/I’ll Be Your Mirror/Verve Records

Three out of Five Stars

Belated though it may be, this over-arched salute to the Velvet Underground serves as a well-intended reminder of Lou Reed and company’s early insurgent spirit and pioneering pre-punk approach. Originally conceived as a companion piece for a documentary that made its debut at the Cannes Full Festival earlier this year and will soon make it makes its bow with a wide theatrical release, it features a varied array of marquee artists offering uniquely original interpretations of classic songs from the Velvets’ classic catalog.

Of course, it’s not the first time the Velvets have been given such honors, but I’ll Be Your Mirror does rank among the most original tributes the band’s received on record. With a cast that includes Michael Stipe, Andrew Bird, Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, Iggy Pop, and Courtney Barnett, among the many, it finds each musician taking liberties with the material and, in most cases, offering interpretations that diverge dramatically from the originals. Stipe’s quiet contemplative take on “Sunday Morning” more or less sets the standard, all hushed and jittery with an assumed sense of frailness and fragility. Bird joins forces with Lucius for a haunting and, at times, exotic version of“Venus In Furs,” one that bathes their arrangement in an iridescent glow. St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett’s cover of “All Tomorrow’s Parties” is so tentative, it’s little more than a whisper, shared mostly through spoken word. Barnett’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror” fares somewhat better, given a scaled-down acoustic approach that’s ragged but still resilient.

There are a few upbeat entries, though hardly as many as one might expect given the Velvet’s verve and veracity. Thurston Moore and Bobby Gillespie keep to the original template Lou Reed applied to the haunting “Heroin,” but as it builds, it’s taken it to an even greater extreme, from a subdued beginning to a dissident conclusion. “There She Goes Again” gets the rollicking delivery it deserves, courtesy of King Princess, but Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeny’s combined attempt at “European Son” results in little more than nearly eight minutes of chaotic cacophony, lacking any genuine connection to the Velvets’ definitive version. Pop uses the time he’s been allotted to simply spew out a series of shrieks that appear purposely annoying and intensive.

Admirable though the attempt may be, I’ll Be Your Mirror too often misses its mark. Someday perhaps, these songs might be rolled into a broader compilation that focuses on Reed’s wider work. Until that happens, this Mirror is simply too opaque to make the impression that was otherwise intended.

American Songwriter

Review: Loveland Duren’s Pop Reflects the Duo’s Memphis Roots

It’s impossible to listen to Vicki Loveland and Van Duren’s third album as Loveland Duran and not hear how the Memphis duo infuses their hometown’s sound into the music. From recording some of these soulful slices at the city’s legendary Royal and Ardent studios to the horns that embellish a few tracks and contributions from Hi Rhythm Section icon Charles Hodges on B3, Memphis is referenced somewhere on the majority of these ten selections.
TheDailyBeast

‘The Velvet Underground’ Is a Trippy, Sexy, Must-See Rock Doc

The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes’ non-fiction portrait of the avant-garde rock titans, isn’t as overtly unconventional as I’m Not There, his 2007 take on Bob Dylan’s life that featured numerous actors playing fictionalized variations on the singer-songwriter. Nonetheless, there’s bracing uniqueness to the director’s latest, which employs a striking formal style to recount the origins, glory days, and implosion of one of the 20th century’s most ahead-of-their-time musical acts, whose grungy beat-poetry lyrics, severe sonic experimentation, and non-conformist attitude paved the way for innumerable subsequent bands (and helped inspire Haynes’ own Velvet Goldmine). Wielding familiar elements in thrillingly novel ways, Haynes crafts a documentary that doesn’t strive for comprehensiveness and yet feels, at heart, like the definitive version of their story.
Variety

‘The Velvet Underground’ Director Todd Haynes on Appeasing Fans and Film Lovers: ‘I’m Playing to Two Extreme Worlds’

“The Velvet Underground” director Todd Haynes, who is at the Zurich Film Festival presenting his latest feature, a documentary about the 1970s band, as well as hosting a masterclass, spoke about the difficulty of appeasing both traditional film lovers and the group’s hard-core fans in an interview with Peter Debruge at the Variety Lounge in Zurich.
thefilmstage.com

Posterized October 2021: The French Dispatch, Titane, The Velvet Underground & More

Home News Trailers Reviews Features Interviews Podcasts Festivals Trending. Tony Soprano. Eddie Brock. James Bond. Edgar Wright. There are some big names coming to the big screen this month. If that’s not an indication of Hollywood going full steam ahead regardless of COVID, I don’t know what is. And alongside...
Showbiz411

Julianne Moore, Jim Jarmusch Among A Listers Celebrating “Velvet Underground” Doc, Laurie Anderson MIA

There was a grand plan for Todd Haynes’ new film, his first documentary, on seminal Sixties rock ensemble The Velvet Underground. They would bring extant founding members of the band like John Cale andMaureen (Mo) Tucker, for a performance at the movie’s premiere. That, sadly, was not to be. The premiere, though, with a posh party at Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrated the creative energy from which the New York Film Festival emerged, and downtown artists for whom the Velvets were catalyst.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen’s Handwritten ‘Thunder Road,’ ‘For You’ Lyrics Headed to Auction

Handwritten lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s Seventies classics “Thunder Road,” “For You,” and “Night,” along with the Hohner Marine Band “F” harmonica used on the original recording of Thunder Road,” are headed to the auction block via Bonhams. The sale will take place October 28th. The “Thunder Road” manuscript is written in pen across four ruled notebook pages. The final page has two different drafts of the opening verse. And the opening line clearly states that Mary’s dress “waves,” which should once again resolve the “waves/sways” debate that erupted on the Internet earlier this year. It is estimated to sell for somewhere...
Yakima Herald Republic

When rock legends die, the music remains even if the concert experience fades

Rock fans experienced the loss of musicians from two iconic bands in the summer. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist for more than 50 years, died in late July at age 72. Hill had been suffering from a hip injury and, two performances into ZZ Top’s North American tour, decided to leave to seek medical attention. He requested that the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, fill in as bassist while he was away.
whqr.org

Cinematique Pop-Up Featuring The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Velvet Underground

CINEMATIQUE OF WILMINGTON Announces Return with a Pop-up Screening of Two Great Films in October – The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Velvet Underground. After pausing screenings in early 2020 due to the pandemic, Cinematique of Wilmington, a series of independent, classic, foreign and notable films co-sponsored by WHQR Public Radio and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, is thrilled to announce the screenings of two great films: The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Velvet Underground. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm) or thalianhall.org. Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm (plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays) at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or visit whqr.org or thalianhall.org.
