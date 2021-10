KOCHVILLE TWP, MI – After years of planning, construction is to commence this month on a new, $8.5 million Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center. The official groundbreaking for the 23,000-square-foot facility is to take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. The building, which will be nearly three times larger than the current shelter, will be located at 5641 Bay Road in Kochville Township.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO