We’re less than two months away now from the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, or BDSP for short. The long-awaited Gen 4 remakes include popular features from the originals, and today we got a new trailer highlighting some of those features. The Pokétch is back, and so are poffins, but I’m most excited about the change to HMs. HMs are now an app that summons nearby wild Pokémon to help you, so you won’t have to waste move slots. You can check out the trailer and all the latest press release details below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO