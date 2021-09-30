CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannen Doherty on Working Despite Having Stage 4 Cancer: 'I'm Just Trying to Live the Best I Can'

By Kate Aurthur
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Shannen Doherty meticulously documented every step of her treatment on Instagram, from shaving her head to the horrors of chemo — and eventually her remission in April 2017. The actor, best known for “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Heathers” and “Charmed,” would post multiple times each week, also peppering her feed with her workouts, dinners with friends and family and — one of Doherty’s passions — images of dogs in urgent need of adoption. “At that time, I think I needed it,” she says now about chronicling her treatment. And having been a fixture in the tabloids for decades, Doherty wanted to be in control of the narrative: “I wanted to own my life. It’s my life!” The social engagement carried her through, especially as other people shared their own stories in her Instagram comments. “It was empowering,” she says.

www.lmtonline.com

