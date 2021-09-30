ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Televised Games and at All Stadiums During Games
SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is now has ad placement coverage in televised NCAA Division 1 games including top ranked matchups. In addition, ReelTime Media can now deliver advertisements to attendees in and around all NCAA Division 1 stadiums on game days using its newly implemented ReelTime Hyper-Local targeting capabilities.www.austinnews.net
Comments / 0