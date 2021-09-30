CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Televised Games and at All Stadiums During Games

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is now has ad placement coverage in televised NCAA Division 1 games including top ranked matchups. In addition, ReelTime Media can now deliver advertisements to attendees in and around all NCAA Division 1 stadiums on game days using its newly implemented ReelTime Hyper-Local targeting capabilities.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of top-5 battle for Penn State-Iowa

A lot of eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium with an incredibly crucial matchup in store for Week 6. With both Iowa and Penn State winning Week 5, the matchup of undefeated top-5 teams is set for the No. 3 Hawkeyes vs. the No. 4 Nittany Lions. It is a game that will carry early College Football Playoff implications and play a big role in the divisional races for the B1G.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Android Tv#Nfl Stadiums#Roku Tv#American Football#Reeltime Media#Ncaa Division 1 Football#Wa#Rltr#Fbs#Division I A#Forbes Magazine
chathamjournal.com

ACC football game times & networks for October 2

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of October 2. Locally Duke will play Carolina at Kenan Stadium at noon. Louisville will come to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest at 12:30 pm and Louisiana Tech will face NC State at Carter-Finley at 6 pm.
GREENSBORO, NC
canonathletics.com

Added JV Football Game

In an added event, the Tigers JV football team will play mesa Ridge on Monday 9/27 here at Citizen’s Stadium. Game time for this contest is 4:00 PM.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
CBS Sports

College football games on CBS Sports Network: Army vs. Miami (OH) live stream, watch online, TV channel

Week 4 of the 2021 college football season has arrived, and it brings another loaded schedule on CBS Sports Network spanning Friday and Saturday. Charlotte kicked off the slate Friday with a 42-39 win vs. Middle Tennessee to pick up its first Conference USA victory this season and n the nightcap, No. 22 Fresno State rallied to beat UNLV 38-30.
COLLEGE SPORTS
texasredzonereport.com

UT Martin vs Jacksonville State Football: Live stream, TV Channel, How to watch, Week 4 NCAA Game

Welcome to week 4 of the college football season. UT Martin will face off against Jacksonville State at 4 PM ET. The match will played in Burgess-Snow Field. Everything here you need to know UT Martin vs Jacksonville State Football week 4 match-up, preview an how to watch UT Martin vs Jacksonville State Football live online from anywhere without cable.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Hurricanes to have 74 regular-season games televised by Bally Sports South

The Carolina Hurricanes will have 74 of their 82 regular-season games in the 2021-22 season televised by Bally Sports South, it was announced Wednesday. The network coverage will begin Oct. 14 with the Canes’ opener against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. Bally Sports will also have a one-hour pregame show of Hurricanes LIVE for the opener beginning at 6 p.m.
NHL
austinnews.net

Report: 4 Mountain West teams won't jump to AAC

Four schools thought to be candidates to jump to the American Athletic Conference will stay put in the Mountain West Conference, USA Today reported Friday. The schools -- Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State -- reportedly had been pursued by the AAC. Now, the AAC will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy