Friend of mine is Auburn guy and he mentioned last night that he is seeing some of the same issues starting to pop that Gus had at Auburn. Albeit there were several other issues but he said Gus was very slow to make changes and it eventually led to his downfall. Alumni have him pass for a long time based on past performance but he stuck his head in the ground and got stubborn about certain things.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO