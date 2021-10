LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue quickly put out a fire at an abandoned building Thursday morning.

The blaze happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Paradise Road near Sahara Avenue.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators say squatters were seen leaving the building right before the fire started.

