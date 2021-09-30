Driver hurt after his vehicle crashes into a utility pole in Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, one person was hurt after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Ottawa County, north of Holland.

Officers got the reports of a single-vehicle accident a little before 6 a.m. at W. Lakewood Boulevard at Division Avenue along the line between Park and Holland Townships. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan traveling west on Lakewood drifted off the road and struck a utility pole.

