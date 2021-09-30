CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switch Online’s N64 expansion won’t be complete without translucent controllers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nintendo announced that it was bringing classic Nintendo 64 games to Switch Online, I was ecstatic. Then it announced that the original controllers would return, too — and my joy soared even higher. Sure, I’ve tried to recreate boyhood Super Smash Bros. bouts in the modern Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and begged my MacBook not to catch fire while attempting to emulate The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but neither experience was the same without that wonky, one-of-a-kind N64 controller.

