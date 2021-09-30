Optometrists across Oklahoma offer free exams on Giving Sight Day
Doctors within the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians are taking part in the second annual Giving Sight Day.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, multiple optometrists across the state will be offering free eye exams. The inaugural event resulted in more than 350 free exams. An additional $32,400 worth of frames and lenses were also given to patients.
Here’s the current list of optometrists offering free exams:
Altus
Dr. Michael Geiger @ Geiger Eye Care
Address: 809 E Tamarack, Altus, OK 73521
Phone: Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm
Appointment required - Call 580-482-1756 to schedule.
Bartlesville
Dr. Jamie Bennett @ Bennett Vision
Address: 401 E Silas St, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Phone: 918-336-4068
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Appointment required - Call 918-336-4068 to schedule.
Bethany
Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany
Address: 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008
Phone: 405-495-5170
Friday, October 1, 2021 from 8:00am-12pm
Appointment required - Call or text 405-495-5170 and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Broken Arrow
Dr. Jeff Ross @ Advanced Family Eye Care
Address: 10557 E Highway 51, Broken Arrow, OK 74467-8127
Phone: 918-279-8830
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm. Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
Bristow
Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell’s Vision Source
Address: 121 W 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010
Phone: 918-367-2020
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-1:00pm.
Appointment required - Call 918-367-2020 to schedule.
Catoosa Dr. Phillip Ford @ EyeCare of Catoosa Hills
Address: 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015
Phone: 918-266-3937
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00am-11:30am
Appointment required - Call 918-266-3937 to schedule.
Clinton
Dr. Randi Day @ Clinton Vision Source
Address: 565 S 30th St, Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5421
Friday October 1, 2021 from 8:00am to 12:00pm
Appointment required - Call 580-323-5421 before September 30 to schedule.
Elgin Dr. Bryce Geiger @ Geiger Eye Care - Elgin
Address: 7758 US Highway 277, Elgin, OK 73538
Phone: 580-454-1756
Wednesday, September 29 from 8:30am-1:00pm
No appointment - First come, first serve.
Fairview
Dr. Blake Carlisle @ Be Thou My Vision
Address: 111 E Broadway, Fairview, OK 73737
Phone: 580-227-4878
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:30am-12:00pm
Appointment required - Call to schedule
Glenpool
Dr. Kyle Tate @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool
Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033
Phone: 918-296-3937September 30 from 9:00am-12:00pm
No appointment - First come, first serve.
Dr. Kristin Patrick @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool
Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033
Phone: 918-296-3937
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Call or text 918-296-3937 to schedule an appointment by mentioning Giving Sight Day. Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
Dr. Peyton Porter @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool
Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033
Phone: 918-296-3937
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Call or text 918-296-3937 to schedule an appointment by mentioning Giving Sight Day. Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
Hobart
Dr. Jesse Wald @ True Vision Optometric Group
Address: 212 S Main Street, Hobart, OK 73651
Phone: 580-726-3301Friday, October 1, 2021 from 8:00am-1:00pm
Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
Jenks
Dr. Haley Baldridge @ Insight Eyecare Jenks
Address: 301 W Main Street, Jenks, OK 74037
Phone: 918-299-2020
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
Lawton
Dr. Kevin Steib @ Eye Care on Gore
Address: 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505
Phone: 580-355-3036
Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Call our office at 580-355-3036 no more than two weeks in advance to make an appointment.
Dr. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care
Address: 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505
Phone: 580-355-2020
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 7:00am-2:00pm
Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
McAlester
Dr. Craig Kennedy @ Kennedy Eye Care
Address: 1400 E Wade Watts Ave, McAlester, OK 74501
Phone: 918-429-1400
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00am-2:00pm
Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
Oklahoma City
Dr. Irene Lam and Dr. Paul Lau @ Bonavision Eye Center
Address: 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Phone: 405-528-8200
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 7:00am-2:00pm
Appointment required - Call 405-528-8200 to schedule.
McAlester
Dr. Andrea Mazzare @ McAlester Family Eyecare
Address: 211 N 5th St, McAlester, OK 74501
Phone: 918-426-0106
Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:00am-1:00pm
Appointment required - Call 918-426-0106 to schedule.
Shawnee
Dr. Britton Adams, Dr. Trevor Conklin, Dr. Kyle Karnish, Dr. Travis Kliewer and Dr. Brianna Weber @ Shawnee Vision Source
Address: 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804
Phone: 405-275-7676
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00am-12:00pm
Appointment required - Call 405-275-7676 to schedule.
Tahlequah
Dr. Wyatt Williams @ Keys Eye Care
Address: 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Phone: 918-207-0700
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00am-2:00pm
Our office will be open for walk in appointments as available.
