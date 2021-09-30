Eminem serves spaghetti to surprised customers at his restaurant opening
Customers who flocked to the opening of Eminem's new restaurant got a fun surprise in the form of the rapper himself serving up some pasta. Located in downtown Detroit, the new restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, takes its name from the rapper's 2003 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself," which was featured in the movie 8 Mile. Aside from helping to serve hungry (and excited) customers, fans were able to talk to the rapper and take some selfies from the takeout window.ew.com
