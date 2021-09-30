Eminem serves spaghetti to surprised customers at his restaurant opening

On Tuesday's (Sept. 7) episode of the Allison Interviews podcast, Percy "Master P" Miller shared his thoughts on highly publicized feuds between rappers that are "crossing the lines of safety," as host Allison Kugel puts it. While West vs. Drake has been going on for more than a decade, the two recently butt heads during the lead-up of their respective albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. After 'Ye briefly leaked Drake's address, the OVO MC seemed to take shots at him on his song "7am on Bridle Path," and later leaked 'Ye and André 3000's "Life of the Party" collab that didn't make the cut on Donda.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO