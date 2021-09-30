CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Eminem serves spaghetti to surprised customers at his restaurant opening

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers who flocked to the opening of Eminem's new restaurant got a fun surprise in the form of the rapper himself serving up some pasta. Located in downtown Detroit, the new restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, takes its name from the rapper's 2003 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself," which was featured in the movie 8 Mile. Aside from helping to serve hungry (and excited) customers, fans were able to talk to the rapper and take some selfies from the takeout window.

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
50 Cent
Person
Mozzy
Person
Skylar Grey
Person
Tom Hardy
Popculture

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Dishes on Her Love Life to Patti Stanger in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ms. Juicy may be feeling the love with an old friend, but the Little Women: Atlanta star's pal, Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger, is warning her not to put all her "eggs in one basket." While filming Claws in Los Angeles, Juicy meets up with Stanger for lunch, but things quickly turn to talk of her love life in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

50 Cent tells Jalen Rose how he brought the Black Mafia Family story to TV

This week’s “Renaissance Man” guest comes from the streets but is sitting in the boardroom. He’s a known fighter who has taken his licks (9 gunshots) and not only lived to tell about it, but had the ultimate revenge: resounding success in music, business and entertainment. So it’s only fitting that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, in crafting his television turn, looks to the man who brought underdog Rocky Balboa to life.
MUSIC
BET

Eminem Opens New Restaurant Based On Iconic Line From “Lose Yourself”

One iconic line from rapper Eminem’s famed song “Lose Yourself” has been transformed into a new restaurant in his native downtown Detroit. On Wednesday (Sept. 29) the Real Slim Shady opened up Mom’s Spaghetti serving up all things Italian, according to Detroit Free Press. If you are familiar with his 2002 Oscar and Grammy-winning track, then you know how the stand-out line goes.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Andre 3000 Responds to Kanye’s “Life of The Party” Drake Diss

Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye’s beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West’s new track with Andre 3000, “Life of The Party.” Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany. The song was then leaked on Sound...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Shady Records#Union Joints#Firefly#The Trailer
UPI News

50 Cent says he 'persuaded' Eminem to take 'BMF' role

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson says he had to persuade Eminem to take a role on his new TV series. The 46-year-old rapper, actor and producer discussed Eminem, 48, and his Starz series Black Mafia Family, aka BMF, during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Jackson told...
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Eminem's Famous Lyric About Barfing Has Inspired a New Restaurant

Eminem is turning one of the most famous lines in music history about vomit into a new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, which will open its doors in Detroit next Wednesday, September 29th. The restaurant’s name, of course, comes from the indelible opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — “His palms are...
MUSIC
TVLine

BMF Showrunner Breaks Down Why He and EP 50 Cent Disagreed About the Detroit Drama's Theme Song

The theme song for BMF is a banger. Rapper and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson spits the lyrics for the Starz crime drama’s title song, “Wish Me Luck,” while R&B legend Charlie Wilson croons the hook. There’s just one problem: BMF is set in Detroit and tells the story of city natives and kingpins the Flenory brothers — Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” — so why not use Kash Doll? She’s a local rapper who has a recurring role on the show as Monique. Eminem, who will appear later in Season 1 as Rick Wershe, aka White Boy...
MUSIC
Billboard

Master P on Drake & Kanye West Feud: 'It's a Lot of Snakes in the World, So You Gotta Watch Out'

On Tuesday's (Sept. 7) episode of the Allison Interviews podcast, Percy "Master P" Miller shared his thoughts on highly publicized feuds between rappers that are "crossing the lines of safety," as host Allison Kugel puts it. While West vs. Drake has been going on for more than a decade, the two recently butt heads during the lead-up of their respective albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy. After 'Ye briefly leaked Drake's address, the OVO MC seemed to take shots at him on his song "7am on Bridle Path," and later leaked 'Ye and André 3000's "Life of the Party" collab that didn't make the cut on Donda.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Confuses Everyone With Certified Lover Boy and Donda Comment

Lil Durk has people confused with a recent Instagram caption that references Drake and Kanye West's new albums. On Sunday (Oct. 3), Durkio posted a series of photos of himself on his Instagram page. The caption of the post has people scratching their heads. "Ask my bitch I was a CLB before it was a DONDA," he wrote, referring to Aubrey and Yeezy's recently released No. 1 LPs. The statement without context left many people confused. Was it a shot at Kanye? A notice of alignment with Drake amidst he Drizzy and Yeezy's latest fallout?
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Eminem Teases New 'Venom' Soundtrack Cut with Skylar Grey, Polo G & Mozzy

Eminem is ready to sting you again. After dropping the song "Venom" in 2018 as part of the roll-out of the Spider-Man spinoff film of the same name, Slim Shady teased a follow-up to accompany the upcoming Venom sequel, Friday's (Oct. 1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage. According to a...
MUSIC
NME

Man who invaded Eminem’s home sentenced to five year probation

The man who invaded Eminem‘s Detroit home last April has been sentenced to five years probation and time served. 28-year-old Matthew David Hughes evaded the rapper’s security team to break into the home on April 5, 2020, before being detained and subsequently charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. Hughes reportedly told the rapper he was “there to kill him”.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Tells His Side Of Ashanti Hug Story

It was the hug heard, and seen, around the world. When Nelly walked through Fat Joe and past Ja Rule to hug Ashanti during Tuesday night's Verzuz battle between the two New York legends, the internet went up in flames. The former lovers who, after dating for ten years, according to Ashanti, had not seen each other at all before the "Hot in Herre" rapper walked across the stage to give her a hug in front of a packed crowd and hundreds of thousands of Instagram Live viewers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy