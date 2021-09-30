At Doctor’s Appointments, Embrace Facts, Not Fear
For Plus’s new video series, “The Talk,” we demystify the early conversations with doctors or nurses that follow an HIV diagnosis. This installment of the series focuses on figuring out the right treatment regimen and how that often involves a candid conversation with your doctor or health professional. It’s easy to be intimidated by people in white lab coats and let them do all the talking, but only you know what your body feels. Our group of panelists — all themselves living with HIV — encourage the newly diagnosed to conduct research before their appointments and come armed with questions and concerns. Make sure to lay everything on the table for your doctor; this is your health and only you can truly advocate for your needs.www.hivplusmag.com
