CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

California woman finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

By Heath Higgs
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zf37C_0cCvWMCU00

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A California woman found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond sitting on top of the ground within an hour of searching at Crater of Diamonds State Park on Thursday, September 23.

It’s the largest diamond found at the park in 2021, according to a release from Arkansas State Parks on Thursday.

Noreen Wredberg, of Granite Bay, California, and her husband, Michael, arrived at the Crater of Diamonds State Park last week on a sunny-but-cool fall morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGHwx_0cCvWMCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEuLr_0cCvWMCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3ccm_0cCvWMCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSMER_0cCvWMCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGM3j_0cCvWMCU00

Since retiring in 2011, the couple has spent much of their free time traveling and visiting the country’s parks. During a recent visit at Hot Springs National Park, Wredberg realized she was close to another destination on her bucket list — Crater of Diamonds State Park.

“I first saw the park featured on a TV show several years ago,” she said. “When I realized we weren’t too far away, I knew we had to come.”

Visitor finds two-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Wredberg and her husband started their search in a shaded area near the mine entrance, but her husband suggested venturing farther out.

“It was cold in the shade that morning,” Michael said, “so I told Noreen that we should go to the middle of the field, where it was warmer.”

About 40 minutes later, the suggestion paid off, with Noreen spotting a “sparking gem” on top of the ground just north of a central pathway in the couple’s search area.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” she said.

Digging in the dirt continues to pay off for diamond hunters

Noreen gave the stone to her husband, who took it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification. After examination, park staff told him he was in possession of a very large yellow diamond.

At 4.38 carats, the diamond is the largest found at the park since last October, when a Fayetteville visitor discovered a 4.49-carat yellow diamond.

According to Arkansas State Parks, finders of large Crater diamonds often choose to name their gems, and Noreen named hers Lucy’s Diamond, after her husband’s kitten.

“The name is sentimental to us. Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond,” she said.

Fayetteville man finds 4.49-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Noreen said she’s not sure what she will do with her diamond but say she may have it cut, depending on the quality.

“I don’t even know what it’s worth yet. It’s all new to me,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 16 News

Troy’s Terrific Travels: Barnyard Friends & Stables

MORRILTON, Ark. — It’s time to giddy up for the latest episode of Troy’s Terrific Travels! Troy his parents, and good friend Jeremy went out right next to Petit Jean State Park to visit ‘Barnyard Horse & Stables’ for some horseback riding. Safe and fun from ages two to ninety two! You can choose between […]
MORRILTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Murfreesboro, AR
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Granite Bay, CA
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations unchanged, Hutchinson expresses caution about winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained unchanged on Sunday as the number of active cases continued to decline. New data released Sunday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that hospitalizations for COVID-19 related symptoms had neither increased nor decreased on Sunday. The number of Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

234
Followers
152
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy