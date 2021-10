When he was a freshman at Hendersonville High back in the fall of 2019, Cooper King was playing for the JV boys soccer team and the coach already knew he had someone special. Current varsity boys coach Stuart Scott was the JV coach back then and has seen King develop into the star he is today. On Monday night, King scored four goals in a win over Chase. It was the third straight match he scored four goals, as he had four in both matches last week against R-S Central and Polk County.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO