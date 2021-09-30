CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Rock, NM

Next Local Blood Drive Is In White Rock Friday Nov. 5

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next local Blood Drive is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the fellowship hall of Bryce Avenue Presbyterian Church in White Rock. Walk-ups are welcome and appointments available here. Courtesy photo.

