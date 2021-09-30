Why RWU should celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

John Dower is a writer and historian who serves as co-chairman of the Adult Education Committee at Smith's Castle and also is a docent there. He lives in North Kingstown. Every day throughout Rhode Island, we encounter dozens of names of cities, towns, waterways, roads and even businesses associated with words originating from the Indigenous people who were the first to inhabit the area that is now our state. Yet, many of us seldom give a second thought to the fact that the Narragansett people were here before Europeans, long before, and their ancestors were the first people living here perhaps as early as 30,000 years before the arrival of Roger Williams.

