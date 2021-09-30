CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why RWU should celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Oct. 11 approaches, the annual Columbus Day debates arise. In the past few years, many college campuses have swapped out Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples’ Day and I hope RWU joins soon. Many people fear that abolishing Columbus Day inherently means erasing our American history. In reality, Columbus had little to no connection to the land we are living on right now. Yes, Columbus’ sail across the ocean may have caused a spike in trans-Atlantic travel and inspired the future settlers of the United States, but Columbus’ voyages also birthed the Columbian Exchange; the centuries of humans being treated like animals in the slave trade all ties back to Columbus. Why does this man deserve to have his name plastered on a parade float?

