Behind Viral Videos

Opinion | TikTok is ruining this generations’ mental health

By Nick Lau
breezejmu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms to date since its emergence in August 2018, with about 1.1 billion users worldwide, according to Brandastic. Its continuous loop of short videos can range from dancing challenges to pranks, and this variety is what makes the app so popular. However, certain content within the app promotes insecurity and self-hate to its young, impressionable users. While TikTok’s positive influence is undeniable, there are also underlying consequences that directly affect our generation.

