Opinion | TikTok is ruining this generations’ mental health

Five years ago, I noticed a shift in my college classroom. More students were struggling but not with the course content or the assignments. As I sat across from them in meeting after meeting, I realized they were struggling with their mental health. One student expressed the stress he constantly felt to get a 4.0 and make his family proud. Another felt she didn’t belong in college, something we now recognize as “imposter syndrome.” Another felt the weight of her parent’s illness and a pull to go home.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO