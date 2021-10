Tony Padron is only the second ‘Sister Wives’ son-in-law out of eighteen children. He came into the family when he wed Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti back in 2016. Not much is known about him except viewers and fans have not taken that kind to him. His wedding to Mykelti was shown on the series and recently the duo welcomed their first child. Yet, what is behind the real Tony?

