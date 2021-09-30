Baki Hanma Is Now On Netflix

Netflix has been working toward building its library of anime, with both classics and new series being added to its roster, and it seems as if the streaming service has started an unexpected crossover by releasing a brand new poster that brings together the characters of Baki Hanma and Record of Ragnarok. With each franchise marking a big get for the platform when it comes to fighting anime, today marks the day of the latest season of the Son of the Ogre, with Netflix also currently working on creating a second season for the war between mankind and the gods.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO