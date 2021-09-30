CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baki Hanma Is Now On Netflix

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day has arrived for fans of the anime adventures of the son of the Ogre, as Netflix has released the latest season of Baki Hanma, the hard-hitting franchise that was created by Keisuke Itagaki in 1991. With the manga having over one-hundred and forty-three volumes to date and continuing to tell the story of the son who is looking to take the title of world's strongest from his father, the latest season on Netflix is twelve episodes of insanity that features some of the biggest battles and weirdest opponents of the series to date.

comicbook.com

ComicBook

ComicBook

wegotthiscovered.com

