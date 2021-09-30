CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Famitsu Sales: 9/20/21 – 9/26/21 [Update]

Gematsu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of September 20, 2021 to September 2,6 2021. Lost Judgment was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 111,852 copies on PlayStation 4 and 33,151 copies on PlayStation 5 for a total of 145,003 retail copies sold. It was followed by the Switch version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set, which opened at 42,074 sales.

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 123: Suzaku’ video

Volume 123 of Atlus‘ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Suzaku. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here, here, and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Earth Defense Force 6 confirmed for PS5, PS4

Earth Defense Force 6 will be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 when it launches in 2021 in Japan, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals. Earth Defense Force 6 here and here. Watch the latest trailer here. Earth Defense Force 6 is developed by Sandlot and published by...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardware Sales#Minecraft#Konami#The Pokemon Company#Super Mario 3d
Gematsu

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate confirmed for Switch, published by IzanagiGames

The recently announced Tokyo Chronos series title DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate will be available for Switch and published by IzanagiGames, the company announced. IzanagiGames and developer MyDearest will hots a press conference on October 28 at 20:00 JST to officially debut the new title. “What happens when you mix the Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright TGS 2021 Online trailer, screenshots

Publisher Aniplex and developer DeskWorks! have released the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online trailer and screenshots for hand-drawn notebook adventure game RPG Time! The Legend of Wright. RPG Time! The Legend of Wright is due out for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC this winter. It will support both English...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Relayer – 14-minute overview trailer, limited edition announced for Japan

Kadokawa Games has released a 14-minute overview trailer for mecha strategy RPG Relayer. The publisher also announced the game’s pre-order bonuses and limited edition for Japan. Users who pre-order or purchase the 7,980 yen physical edition of Relayer early enough will receive a product code for the downloadable content “Tera’s Rare Item Set,” which includes armor and a custom chip that can be equipped to your mecha, job points (for character development), and Star Gold (in-game currency).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
Gematsu

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launches this winter

Digital card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android this winter, publisher and developer Konami announced. The company also confirmed that the game will feature a “Solo Mode.”. Watch the full presentation from Tokyo Game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V English voice cast revel trailer

Atlus has released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V introducing the game’s English voice cast. The English voice cast consists of the following actors:. Protagonist (voiced by Casey Mongillo) Tao Isonokami (voiced by Jeannie Tirado) Yuzuru Atsuta (voiced by Mark Whitten) Miyazu Atsuta (voiced by Ashlyn Madden) Ichiro...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

The King of Fighters XV K’ trailer, screenshots

SNK has released a new trailer and screenshots for The King of Fighters XV introducing playable character K’ (voiced by Yoshihisa Kawahara). Previous character trailers introduced Ash Kukri, Ash Crimson, Antonov, Athena Asamiya, King of Dinosaurs, Ramon, Vanessa, Luong, Blue Mary, Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Leona Heidern, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Chris, Shermie, Mai Shiranui, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Terry Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, Joe Higashi, Iori Yagami, Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shun’ei.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium now available for PC

Publisher SNK and developer Code Mystics have released SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium for PC via Steam for $7.99. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Back in 1999, SNK and Capcom brought their best fighters together for a fighting game extravaganza!...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Gungrave G.O.R.E ‘Gameplay Reveal + Extended Cinematic’ trailer

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Iggymob have released a new trailer for Gungrave G.O.R.E featuring an extended version of the previously teased cinematic, as well as the first-ever gameplay reveal. Here is an overview of the game, via Prime Matter. Watch the extended trailer complete with the latest, blood spraying...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Mario Party Superstars overview trailer

Nintendo has released a three-minute overview for Mario Party Superstars, providing a look at the game’s boards and mini-games. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo.com:. A Superstar Collection of Classic Nintendo 64 Boards. Calling all Superstars! Mario Party is back with five classic boards from the Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – two minutes of gameplay

Rabbit & Bear Studios shared two minutes of gameplay for town-building action RPG Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising during the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Xbox Live Stream. As previously announced, Natsume Atari is developing the Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes side game, and the scenario is led by Tadashi Satomi, who wrote the scenario and more for Persona and Persona 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition rated in Korea

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated> Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Gematsu reported on the unannounced collection back in August, which will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It is reportedly due out this fall.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy