Famitsu Sales: 9/20/21 – 9/26/21 [Update]
Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of September 20, 2021 to September 2,6 2021. Lost Judgment was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 111,852 copies on PlayStation 4 and 33,151 copies on PlayStation 5 for a total of 145,003 retail copies sold. It was followed by the Switch version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set, which opened at 42,074 sales.www.gematsu.com
Comments / 0