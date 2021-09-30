CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sustainability-focused Fairphone 4 goes official w/ Snapdragon 750G, IP54 rating, more

By Damien Wilde
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter leaking earlier in the month, the sustainability-focused Fairphone 4 has now been officially unveiled with some notable upgrades over the previous iteration. The idea of holding on to your smartphone for up to 4 or 5 years is something that smartphone OEMs would rather consumers not think about too hard. However, the makers of the Fairphone 4 would rather you “make do and mend” than go out and upgrade. That even includes an update promise that puts many other OEMs to shame.

