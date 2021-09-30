CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Takeaways from Ricky Garard’s Podcast Interview

By Robert Born
boxrox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Garard talked for more than one hour and a half with Chase Ingraham for CrossFit’s latest podcast episode. Here are 8 takeaways from Ricky Garard’s podcast interview. The episode is filled with great insight into what happened before, during, and after Garard’s infamous ban after failing his drug test...

www.boxrox.com

