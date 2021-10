When Star Wars: Visions landed on Disney+ earlier this month, it gave fans of the franchise its first anime interpretation via nine short stories that explored different aspects of the galaxy that is far, far away. Now, the anthology series has revealed a new poster for one of its best stories, brought to life by Studio TRIGGER in "The Elder". While Disney has yet to reveal if there will be a second season for the anime series, the producers behind the latest series have confirmed that it is possible that the characters from these stories might appear in live-action someday.

