Rolling Stones release new song 'Troubles A' Comin'

Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during the opening set of their "No Filter" tour on Sunday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones dropped on Thursday a previously unreleased track titled "Troubles A' Comin," which will appear on the band's upcoming 40th anniversary edition of classic 1981 album Tattoo You.

"Troubles A' Comin" was recorded in Paris in 1979 and is a cover of a song originally released by The Chi-Lites.

The track is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Napster and Deezer.

The Rolling Stones also uploaded a lyrical video of the track featuring black and white photos of the group.

The 40th anniversary edition of Tattoo You will be released on Oct. 22. The project will contain a Lost & Found disc featuring nine unreleased tracks including "Troubles A' Comin."

The Rolling Stones resumed their No Filter tour on Sunday after the tour was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band honored drummer Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80 in August.