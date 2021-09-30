Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $8M In Company Stock

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 1.09% to 33,951.17 while the NASDAQ fell 2.28% to 14,234.17. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.49% to 4,292.00. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,683,760 cases with around 701,170 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,834,700 cases and 448,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,468,120 COVID-19 cases with 597,940 deaths. In total, there were at least 234,977,030 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,803,140 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO