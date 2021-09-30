Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $8M In Company Stock
Michael Karanikolas, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Karanikolas exercised options to purchase 119,865 Revolve Gr shares for $0 on September 29. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $64.29 to $70.02 to raise a total of $7,950,982 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0