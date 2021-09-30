CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $8M In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Karanikolas, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Karanikolas exercised options to purchase 119,865 Revolve Gr shares for $0 on September 29. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $64.29 to $70.02 to raise a total of $7,950,982 from the stock sale.

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Concentrix Insider Trades $1.8M In Company Stock

Dennis Polk, Director at Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), made a large insider sell on September 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix at prices ranging from $176.78 to $177.78. The total transaction amounted to $1,771,021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chief Executive Officer Of Ziprecruiter Makes $710K Sale

Ian Siegel, Chief Executive Officer at Ziprecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), made a large insider sell on September 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Siegel sold 25,991 shares of Ziprecruiter at prices ranging from $27.18 to $27.34. The total transaction amounted to $708,683.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Articulate Appoints Lucy Suros as Chief Executive Officer

Founder Adam Schwartz takes on role of Executive Chairman. Suros has been with company for a decade, most recently as president. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of creator platforms for online workplace training, announced the appointment of Lucy Suros as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Suros previously served as the president of Articulate, having joined the company’s management team more than a decade ago in 2011. Articulate founder and former CEO Adam Schwartz is taking on the role of executive chairman and will continue to drive the company’s product road map.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Model N Insider Sold $175K In Company Stock

Mark Anderson, Chief Services Officer at Model N (NYSE:MODN), made a large insider sell on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N at a price of $33.85. The total transaction amounted to $176,291.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Mesa Royalty (NYSE:MTR) shares moved upwards by 14.19% to $6.84 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Mesa Royalty’s trading volume reached 86.7K shares. This is 459.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.7 million. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Square Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 375 Points; Elmira Savings Bank Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 1.09% to 33,951.17 while the NASDAQ fell 2.28% to 14,234.17. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.49% to 4,292.00. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,683,760 cases with around 701,170 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,834,700 cases and 448,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,468,120 COVID-19 cases with 597,940 deaths. In total, there were at least 234,977,030 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,803,140 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shares of Range Resources Corporation Exceed 52-Week High

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) traded at a new 52-week high today of $25.34. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.8 million shares. Range Resources Corporation is currently priced 21.5% above its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 73 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rate Guidance Should Drive TL Estimates Higher, Morgan Stanley Says

In a Monday note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker identified three key themes for the third-quarter earnings season, which begins Oct. 15 when J.B. Hunt reports. Hurricane Ida's impact on the period, 2022 rate expectations and labor issues throughout peak season are the areas that will get the most attention, according to Shanker.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of SM Energy Company

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $28.68. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 818,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares. Potential upside of 3.3% exists for SM Energy Company, based on a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels. Here's the list of some unusual options activity...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) a SPAC that began trading on its own earlier this year, remains well above the SPAC price, and;. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), which continues to trade above its March $19 IPO price. Power REIT, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to Controlled Environment...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS

