No jab, no job! LAUSD employees without COVID-19 vax won’t get paid after Oct. 15

A wealthy Orange County couple were found in contempt of court on Friday for violating a restraining order taken out by a neighbor. The billionaire investor and fund manager Bill Gross, along with his wife Amy, both of Laguna Beach, have been ordered by an O.C. Superior Court judge to spend two days performing community service for the violation. They were also fined $1,000.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO