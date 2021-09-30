CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No jab, no job! LAUSD employees without COVID-19 vax won’t get paid after Oct. 15

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Unified School District is making one thing very clear for employees - without proof of vaccination, paychecks will stop by Oct. 15.

Derrick G
4d ago

"major shortages as LAUSD struggles with demand, discussions mention national guard may be deployed to assist with them the load."i told the future.

Reply(1)
3
sp33
3d ago

if people don't stand up for their rights,and stand their ground,you will never have control of your own life ,,if everyone that don't want to get the shot quits you wiil see how everything will burn around fast ,,no company no business can't make with human bodies to work ,,,yes some of you he have bills , Democrats knows all your weakness and they are taking advantage of all of it ,, Democrats are treating everyone worse then slaves ,,we had so many diseases we service and not as much bulls,,ht like now ,because the past diseases had no money involved ,,with the virus with all these rules , they say they died from the virus ,their bank accounts grow,,,aids was bad ,no money involved when someone died , miseals was bad some died no money involved ,no one got money ,even way back so many bad ,bad diseases was never this type of rope around people's neck and people survive,,just wait it has been said so many diseases are crossing our BORDERS so many of them are carrying the virus plus

Reply
2
Belle024
4d ago

Teachers that don't want the vaccine should've spoken up and fought for their right to choose what goes in their bodies. It's sad that some have work for the school district for for than 25+ years and they will lose their job just like that.

Reply
2
 

25% of Beverly Hills firefighters request vaccine mandate exemption

More than one fourth of Beverly Hills Fire Department firefighters have requested exemptions to a statewide vaccination order for healthcare workers, The Beverly Hills Courier reported Saturday. Firefighters fall under California's occupational vaccine mandate, which permits excemptions for certain medical and religious reasons. Twenty-five of the city's 97 fireghters have...
San Diego Unified board approves vaccine mandate for staff and students

The state's second-largest school district is following the lead of Los Angeles Unified School District by adopting a vaccine mandate for all eligible students and staff. The San Diego Unified School District's board voted unanimously Tuesday to require vaccinations for all students 16 and older and all district employees. All who are eligible must show proof of vaccination no later than Dec. 20.
Billionaire O.C. couple found in contempt of court for harassing neighbors with loud music

A wealthy Orange County couple were found in contempt of court on Friday for violating a restraining order taken out by a neighbor. The billionaire investor and fund manager Bill Gross, along with his wife Amy, both of Laguna Beach, have been ordered by an O.C. Superior Court judge to spend two days performing community service for the violation. They were also fined $1,000.
