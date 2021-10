Coming into the new Fall/Winter 2021 season, Dr. Martens presents four iterations of its new Tarik Boot, sitting within its latest collection titled Tarian. The pioneering bootmaker has maintained relevance throughout the years by introducing and expanding ranges for fashion and utility purposes. In the new Tarian range, we see an evolution from the Tract line, where the soft edges of the Chelsea boot take on layers of hardwearing panels on the upper. Bringing in its traditional eight-eye lacing system paired with a deeper, rubber outsole, the Tarik silhouette points toward a distinctive military-inspired look.

