Shedding The Workaholic Badge In-House

Emojis have filtered their way into our lives in recent years. It all started when people got creative with punctuation marks, creating smiley faces like 🙂 or 😉 or even more original ones, like (^ o ^). These became increasingly popular, and eventually developed into the golden-faced emoticons that we know and love today. Nevertheless, the question we should be asking is not how they got here, but what we should do with them now that they’ve arrived. How, when appropriate, can we use them effectively with clients? After all, they are here to stay.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO