Shedding The Workaholic Badge In-House

In the past week, I’ve twice been asked a lot about how I define wealth. I am an estate planning attorney, and I do a lot of podcast interviews. Inevitably, this question comes up because people associate estate planning with having a lot of money, assets, land, and financial stuff. Thanks to Scrooge McDuck swimming through gold coins in the beloved late-80s/early ’90s classic cartoon “Duck Tails” and Robin Leach broadcasting the lifestyles of the rich and famous, our concept of wealth is skewed. Many people think about assets only when they think about wealth — I also think that so many people fail to get their estate plans done because they really cannot relate to having wealth. (But the truth is that estate planning is for everyone — I’ll go into that song and dance another day.)
