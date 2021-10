Columbus unicorn Olive AI Inc. has surpassed 1,000 employees and plans 300 more hires by year's end – making it five times larger than it was at the start of 2020. The growth through nationwide hiring and acquisitions puts the health IT company on pace for its goal of 1,600 employees by the middle of next year. Valued at $4 billion in a July venture capital round, Olive builds a suite of artificial intelligence software that automates administrative processes and augments decision-making in healthcare.

