The Fall fire season has begun, which will last from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. During this time, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to, or procure another person to set fire to any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when the ground is covered in snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO