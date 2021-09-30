CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Mandalorian' spin-off 'The Book of Boba Fett' coming Dec. 29

By Steve Iervolino
For fans of the bounty hunter who were left hanging by the after-credits scene in the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," rest easy: "The Book of Boba Fett" now has a premiere date.

The series is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 29.

As the two-minute set-up teased, Temuera Morrison's legendary hunter and his enforcer, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, have taken over the crime syndicate once run by Jabba the Hutt, whose throne was being kept warm by his former majordomo Bib Fortuna -- the pasty-faced alien with the tentacles sticking out of his head -- after Jabba's death in 1983's "Return of the Jedi."

MORE: Jon Favreau talks about the season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian’

According to Disney+, the new Star Wars adventure finds Fett and Shand "navigating the Galaxy’s underworld" after Fett dispatches Fortuna in "The Mandalorian's" finale.

Disney+ also released a teaser poster for the show, showing Fett as he was in the finale's closing moments, sitting on the throne with his still-warm blaster in his lap.

Jon Favreau, the creator of the Emmy-winning "The Mandalorian," is executive producing the new series, with his partner on that show, Dave Filoni, and life-long "Star Wars" fan-turned "Mandalorian" episode director Robert Rodriguez, along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Rodriguez got to realize a boyhood dream by bringing the bounty hunter back in his episode, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

