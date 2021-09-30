CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ag in the Classroom Engages Local Youth in the Agriculture Industry

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 4 days ago

The Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom is back in full swing. Ag Education Coordinator Anna Sharp is able to be in-person providing students and teachers with agriculture lessons, which the month of October has several national ag related days:. “October is a good month because it has a...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Hemp program at UMES brings next step in the agriculture industry

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – At University of Maryland Eastern Shore, their hemp program is in full bloom and those with the program tell us it’s going to benefit the eastern shore. Students involved in the program are learning how to grow, cultivate, understand the harvest process, how to dry hemp,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nowhabersham.com

County 5th graders check out Georgia Agriculture Mobile Classroom

Something new has made its way to Habersham to teach the county’s fifth-graders about a subject near and dear to the community: agriculture. Thursday, Friday and Monday, Habersham’s fifth graders will get to experience an exciting new way to learn about agriculture, a mobile agriculture classroom and other farming-related learning experiences have been set up in Habersham Central High School’s parking lot.
GEORGIA STATE
977wmoi.com

W-H Farm Bureau Gets Area Youth Involved in Agriculture During Ag Days

In an agriculture community, getting the youth involved and educated on farm safety benefits in getting more people familiar with ag operations. During a busy September, the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau held multiple ag days for area students, says Manager Gina Long:. “Our 4th Grade Ag Day this year was a...
AGRICULTURE
rdrnews.com

Chile Cheese Festival highlights agricultural industry

Fernando Acosta of Graves Farm and Garden roasts some green chiles Saturday morning while ristras are displayed in the background during the 2021 Chile Cheese Festival on the lawn of the downtown Chaves County Courthouse. The two-day festival that began Friday highlights the area’s agricultural industry, including its chile growers, pecan growers and dairy industry. A volunteer organizer said vendors reported good results and that her group was pleased with participation. “When we first started looking at the vendor list, we were a little concerned that we wouldn’t have the number or variety we were looking for,” said Molly Boyles of MainStreet Roswell. “But it has turned out that we have a good number of vendors and a lot of variety, especially in our food trucks.” Various activities were offered during the event, including ice-cream-eating contests and pecan pie and green chile stew recipe contests. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
thedesertreview.com

Teachers encouraged to bring ag into the classroom

HOLTVILLE — The University of California Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville is offering agricultural grants up to $300 again this year for local teachers that have a desire to bring ag into their classrooms. Farm Smart Community Educator Stephanie Collins said the grant program started about two years...
HOLTVILLE, CA
susqcoindy.com

Farm Bureau tour showcases local ag producers

Local farmers had an opportunity last week to share details about their varying operations and talk to elected officials about the unique challenges they face. Three farms were highlighted on Aug. 24 during a Legislative Farm Tour coordinated and sponsored by the Susquehanna County Farm Bureau (SCFB). Nearly 30 local ag producers participated in the day’s event.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
pineknotnews.com

Francy That: Farm stories show the value of local agriculture

For the past several months, I have had the privilege of interviewing and writing about a few of the farmers in Carlton County. Summer is an extremely busy time for them, but they graciously sat down, answered my questions and shared their stories. I regret that I could not include every farmer in the county, but I believe that by informing readers about the lives of a few of them, understanding and appreciation will spread to all of those who work the land in our county. My main goal was to honor our neighbors who labor tirelessly to provide us with wholesome, locally grown food.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

Local farms prepare for fall agricultural tourists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association says interest in fall traditions like pumpkin patches is growing annually, and after a tough 2020 farms in the Badger state are ready for picking. But challenges from the pandemic still loom over the state’s agritourism industry, including at family owned...
DEERFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Classroom#National Holidays
mountainstatesman.com

Local youths earn awards at Junior Livestock shows

TAYLOR COUNTY—The Taylor County Fair has come and gone, and the hard work and dedication for the county’s youth in raising and preparing their animals for show did not go unnoticed. According to the West Virginia University Taylor County Extension Office, this year 41 youths participated in the Junior Livestock...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
themadisonrecord.com

Local students receive Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship

AUBURN – The Alabama Farmers Federation is planting seeds for a healthy future by awarding $133,250 in scholarships to Auburn University (AU) students seeking degrees in agriculture, forestry and related industries. Eighty students were honored during the organization’s scholarship reception at Lazenby Farms in Auburn Sept. 27. During the event,...
AUBURN, AL
allongeorgia.com

First Friday Downtown October 1: Ag Night Out Celebrates Local Agriculture

The First Friday Downtown event for October, Ag Night Out, is this Friday, October 1, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Ag Night Out is a family event that celebrates the largest industry in Bulloch County, agriculture and agribusiness. There will be locally grown foods, live music by Matt Waters, educational farm exhibits, tractor displays, and a variety vendors, along with games and activities for all ages.
AGRICULTURE
wwisradio.com

Evers, Democrats Introduce $24 Million Package For Ag Industry, Rural Communities

Governor Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers want to invest more than $24 million in agricultural industries, farm families and rural communities. The package introduced at the World Dairy Expo includes $20 million in grants to help connect Wisconsin food banks with producers to provide food to struggling families. $2.6 million would be used to create a ‘Meat Talent Development Program’ which will award grants to students enrolled in a Wisconsin meat processing educational or training program. There’s also funding to market Wisconsin-made products, for the Farm-to-School program, and to create a Regional Farmer Mental Health Program.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agdaily.com

New learning opportunities for veterans in the ag industry

The agriculture industry and veterans have always seemed to align with each other — it must be the face that they are both hardworking individuals who expect nothing in return. In recognizing this special relationship, different agriculture industries are often extending a helping hand to allow veterans to become more active within our industry.
AGRICULTURE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Teacher's Fund Raises Money for Local Classrooms

Santa Barbara-area teachers welcoming students back to their classroom this fall will do so buoyed by over $62,000 raised by the local non-profit Teacher’s Fund. This year’s annual Back-to-School Drive was especially meaningful – and needed – as teachers bought new tools, learning materials and otherwise equipped their classrooms for students making the transition back to in-person learning. Community members and local businesses eagerly answered the calls for help, driving the donation total beyond the goal of $60,000.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lake Geneva Regional News

Democrats introduce bills to bolster farmer mental health, agriculture industry

Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a package of legislation to invest in farmer mental health, rural communities, financial support for farmer education and more. Speaking from the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Evers and the lawmakers announced five bills totaling more than $20 million in investments...
MADISON, WI
Fort Morgan Times

Ag mental health program designed by, for those in agriculture

Ask any mental health professional about why farmers and ranchers are reluctant to discuss their own mental health, and the answer will always include fear of the stigma of being thought “crazy,” and distrust of professionals who don’t understand agriculture. The Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program is designed...
AGRICULTURE
Black Hills Pioneer

Local foods can fuel our youth

OPINION — When food tastes better, kids are more likely to eat it, providing them with the nutrition they need. And with the fall bounty of produce upon us, we know that tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn and other products taste much better when we buy them from local producers. Area...
AGRICULTURE
Black Hills Pioneer

Belle Fourche celebrates its agricultural roots at 36th Annual Ag Banquet

BELLE FOURCHE – The 36th Annual Agribusiness Appreciation Banquet was held Thursday evening at Belle Fourche’s Community Hall where four awards were presented to local ag honorees, offering special recognition for their impact on the agricultural community. The annual event, hosted by the Black Hills Roundup Ag Committee, recognized individuals...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy