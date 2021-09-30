CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Daptone Celebrates 20 Years of Bringing ‘Something Special to Soul’

By Jim Shahen
No Depression
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Jones onstage at the Apollo (Photo by Isaac Sterling) This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first time Daptone Records started marching to the beat of its own funky drummer. To celebrate, the imprint on Friday is releasing its Super Soul Revue, a distillation of a three-night 2014 concert event at the famed Apollo Theater that featured performances by every act on the label at that time.

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Highlights: Questlove Brings ‘Summer of Soul’ Film to Paisley Park

Remember when Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson identified Prince songs by second-long clips on the Tonight Show in 2018? The drummer-slash-frontman of the Roots has proven his chops as a Prince superfan, and he’s talked before about his mysterious relationship with the Purple One. “This is the first time I’ve been to Paisley Park when it’s daylight,” he told a crowd on Sunday night.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Revisiting Daptone Records' Halcyon Moment at the Apollo

There wasn’t a dry champagne flute at the Apollo Theater. On December 5th, 2014, Daptone Records’ Super Soul Revue had gathered most of the Brooklyn-based independent label’s acts together for the second of three nights in Harlem. The vibe was that of a rowdy family reunion, starting the moment the musicians loaded in the the day before. In one corner, Sharon Jones, the sprightly 58-year-old lead singer of the Dap-Kings, was jitterbugging in slippers while cracking up anyone within earshot; in another, Charles Bradley, fragrant with the scent of the palo santo he’d just lit, was stopping to embrace whomever he encountered in the sidestage shadows. Someone from Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas puffed on a vape pen, filling the staircase leading up to to the lofty dressing rooms with clouds, and sending members of the Menahan Street Band into knowing headshakes and giggles.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Daptone Records celebrates 20 years, plus Brandi Carlile drops powerful new album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Various Artists, “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo” (Daptone) For the past 20 years, Brooklyn’s Daptone Records has been home to the finest contemporary soul, funk and gospel music. Daptone notably fostered the late-career surges of dearly departed singers Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones and Naomi Shelton, while furthering the instrumental prowess of orchestral soul acts like the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band and Antibalas.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Jones
soultracks.com

First Listen: Soul star Randy Hall will "Bring It On Home"

(September 29, 2021) Randy Hall is a triple threat whose prowess as a guitarist, singer and songwriter has been known within the industry since he was a teenager growing up in Chicago. Hall turned professional at age 15 and he got work with everyone from The Staple Singers to The Dells.
MUSIC
Yakima Herald Republic

When rock legends die, the music remains even if the concert experience fades

Rock fans experienced the loss of musicians from two iconic bands in the summer. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist for more than 50 years, died in late July at age 72. Hill had been suffering from a hip injury and, two performances into ZZ Top’s North American tour, decided to leave to seek medical attention. He requested that the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, fill in as bassist while he was away.
MUSIC
No Depression

Taylor Rae Showcases Wide Range on Debut ‘Mad Twenties’

Santa Cruz, California, native Taylor Rae’s debut album, Mad Twenties, unfolds cinematically, evolving dreamily as it traverses an emotional landscape littered with the shards of a broken relationship. Rae’s edgy vocals slide easily from tender to tough, from gentle whisper on folk ballads to soaring shouts on the blues and blues rock striders. She’s joined on the album by Dave Francis on bass, Wayne Killius on drums, David Flint on guitar and mandolin, and Chris Nole on piano and keys.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
AFP

Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest TikTok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. - School-banjo balance - In late September, Brown released her second album, "Sidetrack My Engine," which features arrangements of songs she learned during visits in places like eastern Kentucky. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Apollo Theater#Daptone Records#Desco#Cbgbs
Rolling Stone

Sech Celebrated Panamanian, Black Culture With NPR ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Panamanian singer-songwriter Sech appeared as the latest NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert performer in tandem with the series’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Sech ran through three songs from his latest album 42, including “Playa,” “911,” and “Sal y Perrea.” He performed with a DJ and nine other supporting musicians on vocals, violin, guitar, bass, and drums. The musician dropped 42 in April as a celebration of Panamanian and Black culture. “It all starts from Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in the Major League in history. That impacted me, because when I got into music, maybe I wasn’t seen as the prototype that people...
MUSIC
No Depression

Tim Easton – ‘Voice on the Radio’

“Voice on the Radio” is a song in tribute to John Prine from Tim Easton’s new album, You Don’t Really Know Me. A mainstay of American roots music for more than 20 years, Easton crafts songs that blur the lines between folk, blues, and workingman’s rock and roll. You Don’t Really Know Me finds him making peace with the past and focusing on the present. “Gone are the wistful, drunken wanderer tunes of the past,” he explains. “These are songs for today.” And today, Easton is feeling good.
MUSIC
Tahlequah Daily Press

Famed 'sound man': Something special about area

Hank Chitty has been in the sound business for 50 years. For him, it's a passion. He started studying electronics by the time he was in eighth grade in Virginia Beach, Virginia. His family moved to Hulbert when he was in high school. He isn’t quite ready to retire from sound just yet, but the pandemic has put a damper on his operations.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Lexington Herald-Leader

Sam Bush bringing something old, new, borrowed and bluegrass to Moonshiners Ball

A Tuesday afternoon phone call finds Sam Bush shopping from home – record shopping, that is. His planned object of purchase? “Liberation Time,” a new album by jazz guitar titan John McLaughlin, whose 1970s fusion band, the Mahavishnu Orchestra, was one of the many electric inspirations that rubbed off on the mandolinist/fiddler. The Bowling Green native, Kentucky Music Hall of Famer and 50-year veteran of bluegrass/newgrass innovation even acknowledged McLaughlin outright in 2004 with a fusion/bluegrass mash-up tune titled “The Mahavishnu Mountain Boys.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Vallejo Times-Herald

September 30 Arts and Entertainment Source: Always Something to Celebrate

Celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray — lawyer, writer and priest — is presented Oct. 9 at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum by Barbara Lau of Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice and by historian Anna Bergman. Readings of Murray’s poetry by Myla Jay. Special preview of new Murray related art. In person with masks required and streaming. Free event, donations welcome.
VALLEJO, CA
No Depression

Miko Marks Restores Joy and Soul to Classic Country Songs on ‘Race Records’ EP

A project like Miko Marks’ thunderous EP Race Records would have been the high-water mark of most any artist’s year. But for Marks, it’s just one tile in a mosaic of recent greatness that includes a single with fellow Californian Fantastic Negrito (and its gorgeous music video); a return to Nashville as a headlining act at AmericanaFest after years of being ignored by the mainstream country music industry in the early 2000s; and an opening spot with the Tedeschi Trucks Band this winter.
MUSIC
hometownstations.com

Soulful Sounds brings 70's party to Lima Civic Center

A Lima community member continues to showcase local talent all while bringing people together for a night out. Clarence Zanders held Soulful Sounds Saturday night at the Lima Civic Center. The night consisted of a lineup of local singers, dancers, and performers grooving to sounds from the 70s. Songs from...
LIMA, OH
South Pasadena News

Ensemble Shakespeare Theatre Brings Us Something New With “What You Will”

On a beautifully sunset-lit evening in Descanso Gardens, audience members were summoned down a pathway that led to a magical outdoor stage where they were encouraged by the players of Ensemble Shakespeare to cheer, jeer, sing and generally play along with them. Artistic director, Brian Elerding, implored us to “make something new.”
PASADENA, CA
ladowntownnews.com

DJ Minx brings her ‘high-tech soul’ to DTLA

DJ Minx is skilled at sharing stories through her mixes and music. But when she decided it was time to come out during Pride month, she was at a loss. “I knew it was more accepting these days,” said DJ Minx, born Jennifer Witcher. “I didn’t know how to go about speaking on it. I was so concerned about what other people thought.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Depression

Billy Strings, Appalachian Road Show Win Big at Bluegrass Awards Ceremony

Billy Strings - Newport Folk Festival 2021 - Photo by Anthony Mulcahy. In an awards show infused with both the joy of reunion and the sorrow of missing beloved family members, the International Bluegrass Music Association honored some pioneers in the music as well as those carrying the tradition forward Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy