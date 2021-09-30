Daptone Celebrates 20 Years of Bringing ‘Something Special to Soul’
Sharon Jones onstage at the Apollo (Photo by Isaac Sterling) This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first time Daptone Records started marching to the beat of its own funky drummer. To celebrate, the imprint on Friday is releasing its Super Soul Revue, a distillation of a three-night 2014 concert event at the famed Apollo Theater that featured performances by every act on the label at that time.www.nodepression.com
