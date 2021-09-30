FSU researchers find endangered species remain vulnerable in some marine-protected areas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Florida State University researchers have found that some marine-protected areas may not work as predicted in safeguarding and conserving endangered species. A team of international researchers found that hawksbill turtles in Brazil are most often searching for food and breeding outside the boundaries of marine-protected areas, which are designated regions of seas, oceans, the Great Lakes and estuaries set aside for conservation purposes.

