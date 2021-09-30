Get Out This Weekend to Altered Genius Brewing to celebrate Oktoberfest

Traditional Oktoberfest season across the pond may be coming to an end, but the team at Craft Hall plans to keep the German-style revelry going for the first 10 days in October, from October 1st to October 10th. Craft Hall decks the halls in elaborate German biergarten inspired decor, offering the perfect place for adults and families to join together and prost! The 35,000 square-foot venue located at 901 N. Delaware Ave. features an airy kitchen and beer hall, with an indoor playground for children and an outdoor door off-leash playground for fido-friends. Craft Hall will offer an Oktoberfest destination that only their unique and eclectic venue can. Guests can expect yards of traditional hanging ribbons, custom flags, oversized steins, new German-inspired menu, and more. Craft Hall will be offering Oktoberfest specials, decor and menus during all hours of operation. Craft Hall is open Wednesday – Friday from 4:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturday, 11:00am to 11:00pm; and Sunday, 11:00am to 10:00pm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO