Get Out This Weekend to Altered Genius Brewing to celebrate Oktoberfest

Beaver County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltered Genius Brewing will host its biggest bash yet, celebrating Oktoberfest this Saturday and Sunday.

www.timesonline.com

The Mountaineer

Prost! Celebrate Oktoberfest at Smathers Farmers Market

Fall is here — celebrate at a special Oktoberfest market day at Smathers Farmers & Public Market on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. In addition to the market’s more than 20 regular vendors, the Oktoberfest celebration will include plenty of Bavarian-style entertainment. Catch a classy performance by American Ballroom Company waltzers and bob your head to accordion music from “the Strolling Accordionist” Bob Wilusz. Jessie Messer, stylist at Pink Cactus Salon, will be at the market to braid hair in traditional crowns. Four Sisters Bakery of Black Mountain will offer up some tasty seasonal treats — apple croissants and giant cinnamon rolls with pumpkin butter. And lastly, don’t miss BearWaters Brewing’s release of their annual fall-inspired charity brew.
CANTON, NC
pcrecordtimes.com

Annual Oktoberfest celebration back in downtown Wheatland

WHEATLAND – COVID restrictions last year caused the Platte County Chamber of Commerce to make a tough decision in canceling their annual downtown Oktoberfest celebration. The community gathered together with the invitation of Myrle and Birgit Ingle, owners of Rafter MB Quarter Horses Arena and Event Center and Arena BBQ. The Ingles utilized the indoor arena space for vendors to put up booths and they even pulled in a flatbed trailer so that people could enjoy entertainment and dancing. About 500 people showed up shook their fists at the pandemic.
WHEATLAND, WY
visitsaintpaul.com

Oktoberfest 2021 at Saint Paul Brewing

Saint Paul Brewing’s very first Oktoberfest celebration. 688 Minnehaha Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106 , Saint Paul, Minnesota. On Friday, September 24th, the brewery hosts an Inaugural Oktoberfest Bazaar from 3 pm-11 pm. Guests will enjoy live music, fun photo ops, and the debut of Clubhouse Collective Vintage Market Bazaar, featuring a dozen vendors and great retro gear and goods. Additionally, a special menu will be offered, including roast pork and seasonal sides, German-inspired snack boards featuring Bavarian-style wood-roasted sausage, sauerkraut, and a trio of mustards. Other options include bratwurst, pretzels with kraut and mustards, and bone-in pork loin chops. Plant-based options will also be available. The public is invited to attend, and those lucky 100 beer stein owners will also receive a coupon for $3 off any menu item on the 24th, and can also use the mug to get $5 pints at the event and through October 3rd.
MUSIC
wooderice.com

Craft Hall and Mainstay Independent Brewing are Hosting a Ten Day Oktoberfest Celebration

Traditional Oktoberfest season across the pond may be coming to an end, but the team at Craft Hall plans to keep the German-style revelry going for the first 10 days in October, from October 1st to October 10th. Craft Hall decks the halls in elaborate German biergarten inspired decor, offering the perfect place for adults and families to join together and prost! The 35,000 square-foot venue located at 901 N. Delaware Ave. features an airy kitchen and beer hall, with an indoor playground for children and an outdoor door off-leash playground for fido-friends. Craft Hall will offer an Oktoberfest destination that only their unique and eclectic venue can. Guests can expect yards of traditional hanging ribbons, custom flags, oversized steins, new German-inspired menu, and more. Craft Hall will be offering Oktoberfest specials, decor and menus during all hours of operation. Craft Hall is open Wednesday – Friday from 4:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturday, 11:00am to 11:00pm; and Sunday, 11:00am to 10:00pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
lhvc.com

Get your polka on at Niwot Oktoberfest

Niwot Oktoberfest, a local tribute to the 211-year-old Bavarian volksfest, is coming to Cottonwood Square and 2nd Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 9. With activities ranging from inflatable horse races, to food tasting, to German dancing, there will be something there for everyone in the mood to celebrate the changing of the seasons, according to organizer Deborah Read Fowler of the Niwot Business Association.
NIWOT, CO
WIFR

Something’s brewing in the Pretzel City this weekend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A significant outdoor festival in Freeport makes a much anticipated return this weekend. Fans of refreshing adult drinks this is for you. More than 150 craft beers are on site from local and national breweries. The downtown Freeport festival is open from 1-5:30 tomorrow afternoon. Make sure to get your general admission tickets online to save $15 at the door.
FREEPORT, IL
honolulumagazine.com

World of Beer Brewed Here in Hawai‘i: Oktoberfest

The world of beer is diverse and exciting. Far beyond just fizzy bitter liquid, there is a wide range of tastes, colors and ingredients. Unique beer styles developed due to geographic limitations, water chemistry, and availability of grain and hops. The remoteness of Hawai‘i poses extra challenges for brewers in added shipping costs and freshness of ingredients that cannot be grown locally. This article series is an introduction to the rainbow of flavors out there and where you can buy local examples to enjoy.
DRINKS
adventuresinatlanta.com

GOOD WORD BREWING 4TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST

Dust off your lederhosen, put ’em proudly and strut over to Good Word Brewing in Parson’s Alley to experience Oktoberfest 2021. The good folks at the New American restaurant and brewery in Duluth have two new canned beers in celebration of Oktoberfest — Good Word Drink Time 5.8% Marzen-Style Lager and Good Word Retrocausality 5.8% Festbier.
DULUTH, GA
connecticutmag.com

Celebrate an Austrian Oktoberfest with these versatile wines

Domäne Wachau is a certified sustainable winery producing wines from grapes grown in the cool climate of Austria’s Wachau Valley. Named after the steep Ried Bruck vineyard within, this dry riesling is a versatile pairing partner for Oktoberfest fare. Opting for plant-based Bavarian bites? Guzzle this wine guilt-free; it’s vegan.
DRINKS
The Morning Call

Brats and brews: Head to these Lehigh Valley restaurants for Oktoberfest food and fun

Lederhosen is encouraged but not required at a handful of Lehigh Valley restaurants hosting Oktoberfest celebrations over the new few weeks. Dining establishments serving up authentic German beers, bratwurst and more include: Beck’s Land & Sea House, at 997 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township, is celebrating its 18th annual Oktoberfest Thursday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 9. ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WLOX

Oktoberfest comes to Ocean Springs thanks to Craft Advisory Brewing

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs celebrated Oktoberfest Saturday with Craft Advisory Brewing throwing a large party with games, German food, and of course, large steins of beer. 40-ounce stein holding contests and “shotski” were just some of the games put on by Craft Advisory Brewing to ring in...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
kingstonthisweek.com

Brews News: Creemore confines its Oktoberfest beer to season

Oktoberfest in Munich has ground to a halt and in Kitchener-Waterloo, it’s again a micro-gathering and virtual event. But that hasn’t stopped us from craving the beer style that made Munich famous. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Among the...
DRINKS

