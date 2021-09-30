Get Out This Weekend to Altered Genius Brewing to celebrate Oktoberfest

Saint Paul Brewing’s very first Oktoberfest celebration. 688 Minnehaha Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106 , Saint Paul, Minnesota. On Friday, September 24th, the brewery hosts an Inaugural Oktoberfest Bazaar from 3 pm-11 pm. Guests will enjoy live music, fun photo ops, and the debut of Clubhouse Collective Vintage Market Bazaar, featuring a dozen vendors and great retro gear and goods. Additionally, a special menu will be offered, including roast pork and seasonal sides, German-inspired snack boards featuring Bavarian-style wood-roasted sausage, sauerkraut, and a trio of mustards. Other options include bratwurst, pretzels with kraut and mustards, and bone-in pork loin chops. Plant-based options will also be available. The public is invited to attend, and those lucky 100 beer stein owners will also receive a coupon for $3 off any menu item on the 24th, and can also use the mug to get $5 pints at the event and through October 3rd.
