Pritzker Supports Increasing Taxes on Wealthiest

Re the letter criticizing “Defending tax havens” (Sept. 28):. An example from John Tamny’s book “Popular Economics” may help explain what Steven Greenhut is talking about in his excellent Sept. 26 article supporting tax havens: In the chapter “Taxes are nothing more than a price placed on work,” Tamny cites the Rolling Stones, who protested being taxed at 83% back in 1971. As lead guitarist Keith Richards observed, “That’s the same as being told to leave the country,” which the Stones did. They moved everything to France, which had a lower tax rate. They took with them not only their income, which they worked hard for, but a lot of ancillary jobs for workers such as drivers, caterers, backup artists, etc., which now went to French workers. And the British Inland Revenue ended up with 83% of nothing. President Biden would eliminate this sort of thing, which would destroy incentives and stifle economic development. “Taxing the rich” is a typical leftist con. It has superficial appeal, but it’s bad economics and bad for everybody.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO