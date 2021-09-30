CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker Supports Increasing Taxes on Wealthiest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker is pushing for a change in the federal tax system. The Democrat Governor says he’s behind increasing taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations as part of President Bidens Build Back Better plan. Pritzker says its money well spent to bring universal pre-K for three and four...

fox32chicago.com

Gov. Pritzker awards first round of grants to support small businesses

CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker announced the first grants through the state's Back to Business recovery program have been awarded. More than $24 million in grants have been provided to 521 businesses in 146 cities across the state. Over 70 percent of the grants have gone to applicants in disproportionately...
CHICAGO, IL
mercyhurst.edu

Taxes on 1% should be increased

Corporations have seen years of low tax rates in order to encourage economic growth within the United States. With this mindset, the taxes on the 1% have also been low when compared to the tax rates of the rest of the United States. A standard of Reagan’s trickle-down economics was to not tax the rich as much. The expectation was that the money that the 1% did not pay in taxes would re-circulate into the economy through large purchases from national companies, and that they would keep most of their business in the United States. However, the expectations of Reagan’s economic ideals failed. Many billionaires kept their wealth and accumulated more wealth, seen through buyouts of other companies and expanding companies as a whole.
ERIE, PA
Los Angeles Daily News

Supporting tax havens: Letters

Re the letter criticizing “Defending tax havens” (Sept. 28):. An example from John Tamny’s book “Popular Economics” may help explain what Steven Greenhut is talking about in his excellent Sept. 26 article supporting tax havens: In the chapter “Taxes are nothing more than a price placed on work,” Tamny cites the Rolling Stones, who protested being taxed at 83% back in 1971. As lead guitarist Keith Richards observed, “That’s the same as being told to leave the country,” which the Stones did. They moved everything to France, which had a lower tax rate. They took with them not only their income, which they worked hard for, but a lot of ancillary jobs for workers such as drivers, caterers, backup artists, etc., which now went to French workers. And the British Inland Revenue ended up with 83% of nothing. President Biden would eliminate this sort of thing, which would destroy incentives and stifle economic development. “Taxing the rich” is a typical leftist con. It has superficial appeal, but it’s bad economics and bad for everybody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Telegraph

Here are the 10 wealthiest people in Illinois

On Forbes' annual list of billionaires in 2021, membership rose to 2,755 people, 660 more than a year ago. Together, that group of people has collected $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020. Here are the 10 wealthiest people in Illinois, all members of that 2,755-person billionaire list. People who just missed out on the list include Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's sister Penny, the wealthiest woman in Illinois, and Jerry Reinsdorf, who owns two of Chicago's big four sports teams.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois Eviction Moratorium Ends; Rental Assistance Still Available

Governor JB Pritzker says 443 millions dollars in rental assistance has been awarded, with another 61 million to be distributed. There’s also a 60 million dollar court-based program for renters who are still struggling. “The courts also need to provide some leeway for renters, and the will, and they are....
ILLINOIS STATE
Kokomo Perspective

Tax credits support dairy expansion

The State of Wisconsin will be supporting the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Little Chute, Wisconsin, with as much as $4.5 million in business tax credits in the next four years. Agropur will be building a new $168 million cheese factory, which is expected to position the cooperative for future success. Agropur will be eligible for the business tax credits based on meeting hiring and capital-expenditure goals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Congress should reject regressive tobacco tax increase

The budget being debated in Washington, D.C. includes a tax increase that would hit low-income Californians the hardest and hinder California’s recovery – while also reducing state tax revenue, so we would have less funding for our state’s priorities. The damaging proposal would double the federal tax on cigarettes (from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Cullman Times

Good Hope approves lodging tax increase

The city of Good Hope’s lodging tax is now the same as the city of Cullman’s. At the council meeting Monday, the council approved a 1.5% hike in the tax, along with a $3 per night convenience fee, which will bring Good Hope’s lodging tax and fees in line with the city of Cullman’s 4% lodging tax.
CULLMAN, AL
Reading Eagle

No tax increase in Reading’s proposed 2022 budget

There will be no tax increase in Reading in 2022, according to the proposed city budget presented Friday by Mayor Eddie Moran. The almost $94.8 million spending plan is a $2.4 million increase from the current budget to restore pre-pandemic levels of service and cover raises from employee contracts already in place, but that won’t necessitate a tax hike, Moran said.
READING, PA
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1

Families getting food stamps will get hundreds more per month soon

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are increasing next month. The program known as ‘food stamps’ will see a major boost thanks to federal funds aimed at addressing household hunger during the pandemic. Officials say it will mean approximately $36 more per person in low-income households. There are 2.8 million households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbrz.com

USDA increases monthly maximum for SNAP households

BATON ROUGE - Those who supplement their grocery purchases with assistance from the federally funded food stamp program will notice an increase in their monthly allotment, according to a recent news release from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). As of October 1, the Thrifty Food Plan's (TFP)...
AGRICULTURE

