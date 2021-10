NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a West Side doorman and three out-of-state accomplices on charges of selling an arsenal of 80 weapons on the streets of Manhattan while numerous gun violence cases stun the city. A police expert told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer on Tuesday it’s a sign the city’s street safety strategy needs a major overhaul. You can’t hear the guns blasting on the surveillance video footage released by the NYPD, but you can feel the terror of a wild shootout in the Bronx. Two groups are seen firing shots at each other as others run or duck for cover. There...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO