Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Symphony and State Street Ballet Collaborate on ‘Kismet’

By Charles Donelan
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara’s leading figures in classical music and ballet will be coming together with a distinguished Broadway director, Lonny Price, to present Kismet at the Granada on October 23 and 24. Produced and inspired by Sara Miller McCune, this once-in-a-lifetime event will harness the full potential of both the Santa Barbara Symphony under the leadership of maestro Nir Kabaretti and State Street Ballet choreographed by William Soleau. In addition to these formidable presences, the production will also feature an international cast of actors representing the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. The story deals with love, honor, and loss in a Muslim caliphate during the period described in the tales of the Arabian Nights. “Kismet” is a Turkish word adopted into the English language during the 19th century as an exotic synonym for fate. Look for more coverage of the unprecedented collaboration in upcoming issues of the Independent. For more information and to buy tickets, visit granadasb.org.

www.independent.com

