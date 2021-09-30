CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Police Department seeks help in identifying robbery suspect

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department (BPD) needs assistance identifying the suspect who robbed a Circle K at 9401 Parkway East on Saturday, September 26.

According to BPD, the suspect entered the location and approached the register where the victim was working. The suspect acted as though he was going to make a purchase. However, when the register opened, the suspect pulled a black pistol from his hoodie and stole money in the register, and then fled the scene in the vehicle listed above.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver two-door vehicle with tinted windows and may have black rims.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAKK6_0cCvPZOU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnxDn_0cCvPZOU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQNmk_0cCvPZOU00

Comments / 1

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Arrest made in Birmingham homicide investigation

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department made an arrest on Monday, October 4, in connection to a homicide investigation. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Marquis Taylor, 39, was taken into custody after a murder warrant was issued following a shooting at Smart Food Mart located at 900 20th Street […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham Police identify apparent homicide victim found after house fire

From The Tribune Staff Reports — BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department announced on Sunday, October 3, that they have identified the victim of an apparent homicide investigation in connection to last month’s house fire. According to Birmingham Police Department, Christopher Diltz, 33, was found after Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS) were dispatched to 4512 11th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Critical missing person alert for Birmingham man

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Brandon Dewayne Ball, 28, was last seen on Sunday, October 3, around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue West. He was last seen wearing red […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Missing teen out of St. Clair County

From The Tribune Staff Reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance locating a missing teen out of Odenville. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Kayti Garner, 15, was last seen walking down Kelley Creek Road towards the interstate, wearing red sweatpants, a black crop top, a […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Victim identified in gas station shooting

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent homicide that occurred on Friday, October 1, at a Chevron Gas Station. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 29-year-old Richard Lee Samuels of Birmingham was shot and killed at the gas station located at 1800 31st Street Southwest. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man’s truck stolen from driveway

From The Tribune Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police are once again reminding residents to lock their cars after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway. Trussville Police were dispatched to a home on Trace Way regarding a stolen vehicle. Once officers arrived, the victim stated that around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, his […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Shooting in Birmingham leaves one dead

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a Birmingham gas station, according to Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Police received the call at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 1, at the Chevron Gas Station, located at 1800 31st Street Southwest. The victim has […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Tribune Staff Reports
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies Birmingham man shot in apartment

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent homicide investigation on Friday, October 1. According to the coroner’s office, Charles Melvin Peterson, 72, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Officers responded to a call at 4705 Kingston Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport resigns from BPD

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport will be stepping down as Assistant Chief in October 2021 to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector. As Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau, Davenport joined the Birmingham Police Department on February 16, 2019. Under Davenport’s command, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA’s Secretary issues statement concerning fallen Sheffield Police Officer

From The Tribune Staff Reports SBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting COLBERT COUNTY — At the request of the Sheffield Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Sheffield Police Department. The incident occurred Friday, October 1, at approximately […]
SHEFFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Suspect in custody, pending charges

From Tribune staff reports WARRIOR — Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor said one of his officers was shot during an investigation on Thursday night. The officer, identified as Lee Glenn, was reportedly struck in the upper torso. “About 9:40 p.m. this evening, one of our investigators, he was investigating a possible drug sale behind me […]
WARRIOR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: Officer shot in Warrior in stable condition

From Tribune staff reports WARRIOR — Warrior police chief Scott Praytor said one of his officers was shot during an investigation on Thursday night. The officer was reportedly struck in the upper torso. “About 9:40 p.m. this evening, one of our investigators, he was investigating a possible drug sale behind me back here,” Praytor said. […]
WARRIOR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Intersection closed following 18-wheeler accident

From The Tribune Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police Department responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Poplar Street, North Chalkville Road, and Rockridge Avenue on Thursday, September 30. According to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, the 18-wheeler struck and broke a utility pole, causing the traffic lights in that intersection […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man struck, killed by train

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a freight train in the western part of Birmingham on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The victim was struck at the railroad track crossing at the 1500 block of 31st Street South West around 9:45 a.m., according to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD assistant police chief resigns

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports that Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport will step down as Assistant Chief in October 2021 to pursue what is being characterized as “a new opportunity in the private sector.” Davenport joined the Birmingham Police Department on February 16, 2019 as deputy chief of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Columbiana man arrested for Shelby County murder

From The Tribune staff reports COLUMBIANA — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a July 2021 murder. Brandon Chase Bass was arrested and charged with murder on September 29. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies located 56 year old David Yearber, unresponsive in the yard of his home. Efforts to revive Yearber by first responders were […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen

UPDATE: The alert has been canceled. From The Tribune Staff Reports HENRY COUNTY — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday, September 30, for a missing teen from Henry County. According to the alert, Adrianna Chantelle Griffin, 15, was last seen at Abbie Creek in Shorterville. Her abductor is said to be a white male believed […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy