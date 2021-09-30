Birmingham Police Department seeks help in identifying robbery suspect

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department (BPD) needs assistance identifying the suspect who robbed a Circle K at 9401 Parkway East on Saturday, September 26.

According to BPD, the suspect entered the location and approached the register where the victim was working. The suspect acted as though he was going to make a purchase. However, when the register opened, the suspect pulled a black pistol from his hoodie and stole money in the register, and then fled the scene in the vehicle listed above.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver two-door vehicle with tinted windows and may have black rims.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.