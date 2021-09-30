Westchester Restaurants Deliver Double the Flavor at Second Locations

When your favorite Westchester eateries open second locations in the county, there’s more reason than ever to stop by for a scrumptious bite. When Giovanni Abbate opened Dolphin South in Pleasantville in the fall of 2019, he knew that his restaurant would reap the benefits of the loyal customer base of his father’s restaurant, The Blue Dolphin in Katonah. “Because there was an affiliation, we definitely drew from their clientele early on,” Abbate says. While the focus of the food at the two Dolphins is different — with Blue Dolphin being more Southern Italian and Dolphin South having a more traditional bent — Abbate notes that both restaurants pride themselves on tweaking an item if a customer desires, and learning their regular clientele’s names and favorite dishes and cocktails.