Brighton Olympic Medalist Recognized In Lansing

A Brighton-man who medaled in the Tokyo Games was in Lansing and recognized by a local lawmaker. Miles Amine, of Brighton, is on the national wrestling team for the small nation of San Marino, and won a Bronze medal last month during the Olympics, in the 86-kilogram freestyle event. It was the first-ever wrestling medal for the tiny, land-locked country with about 34,000 people that is located in north-central Italy. When he received the right to represent San Marino, Amine lost his eligibility for representing the U.S. in international wrestling competitions.