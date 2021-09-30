CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brighton, MI

Brighton Olympic Medalist Recognized In Lansing

whmi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brighton-man who medaled in the Tokyo Games was in Lansing and recognized by a local lawmaker. Miles Amine, of Brighton, is on the national wrestling team for the small nation of San Marino, and won a Bronze medal last month during the Olympics, in the 86-kilogram freestyle event. It was the first-ever wrestling medal for the tiny, land-locked country with about 34,000 people that is located in north-central Italy. When he received the right to represent San Marino, Amine lost his eligibility for representing the U.S. in international wrestling competitions.

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Freestyle Wrestling#Combat#State#House Session

Comments / 0

Community Policy