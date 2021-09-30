CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oklahoma and south central Logan Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1017 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southwestern Edmond, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Arcadia and Downtown Edmond. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 137 and 147. Interstate 44 between mile markers 136 and 140. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

