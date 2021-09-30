CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrews; Gaines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Andrews and southwestern Gaines Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Gaines County Airport, or 18 miles southwest of Seminole, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews, Seminole, Gaines County Airport, Florey, Frankel City and Andrews County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

