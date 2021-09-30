CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man jumps out of plane onto wing at Miami airport

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
© DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger on an American Airlines flight pulling into a Miami, Fla., airport on Wednesday exited the plane and jumped on to its wing before it reached the terminal, according to law enforcement.

Christian Segura, a 33-year-old American citizen, reportedly opened the emergency exit as a plane was arriving from Cali, Colombia, to Miami International Airport, ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to The Hill that a passenger was detained after using the emergency exit to leave the aircraft.

"During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities said that the passenger opened the emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane pulled to its designated gate on Wednesday night before he was apprehended, according to the news outlet.

Police said that Segura was initially detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the scene but was transferred over to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Law enforcement added that the incident didn’t cause any delays, and other passengers were able to leave the plane without any issue.

Segura was transferred to a nearby medical facility after experiencing high blood pressure from the incident. However, he will be booked to jail once released from medical care, WPLG noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police for comment.

Raggedy Ann Lover
4d ago

Is there something toxic in the air in Florida that causes people to lose their freakin’ mind 🤷🏻‍♀️ Note to self… stay the heck out of Florida 🤪

Yankee.Turncoat
4d ago

You can't help but love Floridia, preferably from the other side of the ocean, opposite end of the country, the moon Mars, and any other non terrestrial location.

The Independent

Passenger opens emergency exit door and walks along plane wing

A plane passenger has been detained after he opened the emergency exit door and walked along the wing as the aircraft was taxiing the runway.American traveller Christian Segura, 33, jumped from the wing to the ground but was quickly apprehended by police.The incident occurred on Wednesday evening just after the American Airlines flight from Cali, Colombia, had touched down at Miami International Airport in Florida, US.Video shows what appears to be a flight attendant standing on the wing, looking out to see where the passenger had gone.The airline confirmed the incident aboard flight 920 in a statement.“We are aware...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

American Airlines Passenger Who Opened Emergency Exit, Walked On Wing Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital. According to investigators, 33-year-old Christian Segura was on an American Airlines flight from Colombia when he opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane’s wing once the plane was at the gate. He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents. Segura was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, police said, Segura attempted to escape. Segura remains at the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with violating a designated operational area of the airport, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and escape. American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Passenger’s Carry-On Bag Causes Fire On Delta Flight At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Hialeah Man Accused Of Spinning Dog Around By Neck Until It Died

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man was arrested after he reportedly strangled a dog to death and then tied the dead body to a street sign. According to police, on Wednesday, September 22nd, they received a call about an aggressive man and a dog that may have been injured. When an officer arrived at the location, they found 36-year-old Kenny Amaro in middle of W 10th Street “acting irrationally.” The owners of the dog said they found its body “lassoed to a traffic street sign.” When police interviewed Amaro, he told them when he encountered the dog in front of its owners’ residence it...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spirit Airlines flight headed for South Florida delayed after bird strike causes engine fire just prior to takeoff

A Spirit Airlines flight headed for Fort Lauderdale was delayed Saturday evening after a bird was sucked into the engine as the plane was awaiting take off, according to fire rescue officials in New Jersey. The plane was set to take off from Atlantic City International Airport just before 6 p.m., when the bird flew into the engine, causing the engine to catch fire, according to the airline. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Man who jumped on plane wing may have believed he was in ‘danger’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Just days after a 33-year-old man allegedly jumped onto the wing of an American Airlines aircraft upon landing in Miami, a newly released report states the man told a security agent that he was “in danger” when she discovered him on the wing. According to the...
MIAMI, FL
