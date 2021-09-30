Man jumps out of plane onto wing at Miami airport

© DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger on an American Airlines flight pulling into a Miami, Fla., airport on Wednesday exited the plane and jumped on to its wing before it reached the terminal, according to law enforcement.

Christian Segura, a 33-year-old American citizen, reportedly opened the emergency exit as a plane was arriving from Cali, Colombia, to Miami International Airport, ABC affiliate WPLG reported.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to The Hill that a passenger was detained after using the emergency exit to leave the aircraft.

"During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities said that the passenger opened the emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane pulled to its designated gate on Wednesday night before he was apprehended, according to the news outlet.

Police said that Segura was initially detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the scene but was transferred over to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Law enforcement added that the incident didn’t cause any delays, and other passengers were able to leave the plane without any issue.

Segura was transferred to a nearby medical facility after experiencing high blood pressure from the incident. However, he will be booked to jail once released from medical care, WPLG noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police for comment.