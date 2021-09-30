CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tyson Foods hits 91 percent vaccination rate two months after mandate announced

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UA52T_0cCvOVc700
© Getty

Nearly two months after announcing a vaccine mandate for its employees, a top official at Tyson Foods revealed that 91 percent of its workforce is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Claudia Coplein, the chief medical officer for Tyson Foods, told The New York Times in an interview that 91 percent of its 120,000 U.S. employees are fully inoculated.

Additionally, 91 percent of 31,000 of the company’s unionized employees are fully vaccinated.

While the company did not release specific information regarding inoculation rates by type of worker, Coplein told the Times “certainly the vaccination rate amongst our frontline workers was lower than our office-based workers at the beginning of this.”

Tyson announced last month that it would be requiring all of its employees in the U.S. to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall. The company said all employees in offices had to be inoculated by Oct. 1, and all other employees would have to receive their shot by Nov. 1.

As part of the mandate, the company said it will give vaccinated front line workers up to 20 hours of paid sick leave.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union, which helped broker the deal for 26,000 of Tyson’s workers, said paid sick leave is “critical to ensuring workers can get vaccinated without losing a paycheck.”

Before the mandate was announced, less than half of Tyson’s workforce was vaccinated, according to the Times.

Coplein mentioned the threat from misinformation in stymying vaccination rates, telling the Times, “It’s important to recognize that misinformation is out there.”

“The most powerful conversations have been when I sat down with somebody who was scared or emotional or otherwise hesitant to get the vaccine … and they just really needed somebody to listen to them with empathy,” she added.

Tyson Foods made headlines earlier in the pandemic when a number of its meatpacking plants experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. Supervisors at a pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, were also criticized after placing bets on how many workers would become ill with the virus.

The company fired seven managers from the plant in December after an independent investigation was conducted.

Comments / 1

Becky Brown
4d ago

FYI, Looke up Guam right now. Was reported that they had over a 90% jab rate and they are all sick again. All the Smoke, mirrors and Lies.

Reply
2
Related
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate update: Everyone who is required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates have been implemented in many organizations -- and they're working. For instance, Tyson Foods now has a 91% vaccination rate among its employees. New York City school teachers and staff now have to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthcare IT News

Cerner announces vaccine mandate as Feinberg takes the reins

David Feinberg's first day on the job as Cerner's new chief executive officer was this past Friday – the same day that the Kansas City health IT giant (it's the city's biggest private employer) told all its United States employees that they must be vaccinated for COVID-19. WHY IT MATTERS.
HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines Announces Employee Vaccination Mandate

Southwest Airlines has become the latest carrier to announce its employees will need to be vaccinated to keep working for the company by December 8th. The move comes as a result of actions from President Biden and his administration that require all government contractors to have a fully vaccinated workforce.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WebMD

American, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines Require Employees to Get Vaccinated

Oct. 4, 2021 -- American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue Airways have become the latest carriers to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The airlines are classified as government contractors due to special flights and cargo contracts with the Department of Defense, so they fall under the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Vaccination rates for New York health-care workers rise after mandate

A New York state mandate that took effect this week, requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, has boosted the immunization rates of care providers, to the relief of officials who had worried that the order could lead to mass walkouts and staff shortages. As of Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Vaccinations#The New York Times
Daily Reflector

Vidant reports 99 percent compliance with first phase of vaccine mandate

Vidant Health reported that 99 percent of its management has complied with a vaccination order as health systems across the country brace for staff shortages due to similar mandates. Today is the deadline Vidant gave its leadership — including physicians, credentialed providers and management-level administrators — to get at least...
erienewsnow.com

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in exchange for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Half Moon Bay Review

County closes in on 95 percent vaccination rate

San Mateo County is now reporting that nearly 95 percent of residents 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 12- to 15-year-old population isn’t far behind, with 81 percent vaccinated locally. Pacifica is now reporting 87 percent of its residents vaccinated. The impressive numbers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
thunderboltradio.com

Tyson Foods Incorporated Increasing Benefits to Vaccinated Workers

The corporate office of Tyson Foods Incorporated has announced additional benefits to fully vaccinated frontline team members. Effective January 1st, those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can begin earning up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year, while new hired employees will receive one week of vacation after six months of employment.
Shore News Network

Johnson & Johnson Announce Booster Shot Improves Immunity Two Months After First Dose

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that its second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increases protection by 94% after two months of receiving the initial shot. The Phase 3 study found that Johnson & Johnson’s two-month booster shot gives 100% protection against severe cases of COVID-19, and 94% against moderate symptomatic cases in the U.S., according to a company press release. The current single-dose vaccine is 75% effective.
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Teamsters supports Tyson Foods’ COVID-19 vaccination requirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a press release, Teamsters Local 577 said it agreed to support Tyson Food’s company requirement that all facility’s workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Teamsters said this decision is the result of discussions between Tyson and the Teamsters and includes the same improvements in benefits Tyson is implementing at other facilities across the country.
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Hill

The Hill

349K+
Followers
39K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy