Lafayette, LA

Officials identified 22-year-old Ty Clark who died after a bicycle crash in Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 22-year-old Ty Clark, a resident of Duson, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle crash on Tuesday in Lafayette.

Officers quickly responded to the area of 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway at 5:46 am. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident.

September 30, 2021

