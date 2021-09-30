Officials identified 22-year-old Ty Clark who died after a bicycle crash in Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
Authorities identified 22-year-old Ty Clark, a resident of Duson, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle crash on Tuesday in Lafayette.
Officers quickly responded to the area of 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway at 5:46 am. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident.
September 30, 2021
