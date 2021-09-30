CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

After months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally hitting theatres this evening. The Tom Hardy-led sequel brings in Woody Harrelson as Carnage, one of Venom’s most sinister foes. Behind the camera, this time is Andy Serkis, who has doubled down on the first film’s insane and bonkers moments (remember that lobster tank scene?!). It looks like Hardy’s second go about as Venom will please fans as the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is shaping up nicely.

