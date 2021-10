The trees at Cooper River Park were lit in red, white and blue on Sept. 10, as visitors gathered for Camden County’s 20th anniversary candlelight remembrance of 9/11. On a field near the vigil site were two memorials with names of those who had perished in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Beams of light were aimed at the sky at the memorial and would continue to shine for three days.

